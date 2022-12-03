Road Dogg On What His New Position In WWE Entails, How He Got the Job

Brian “Road Dogg” James is the new VP of Live Event Creative in WWE, and he recently discussed how he got the role and what it entails. Road Dogg spoke with Military News for a new interview, and you can see some highlights belowL

On his new WWE position: “It was all an incredible story with divine intervention for sure. I was released in January 2022 and I had nine months of severance pay because I was a full time employee for a decade. Literally the month the severance pay was due to end, Paul (Levesque, Chief Content Officer for WWE) or Hunter as most people know him, called me and asked me if I wanted to come back. It was incredible and that’s why I say it was divine intervention. I do believe it was God looking out for me even when I was worried and was not being faithful. At the same time, I was thinking, the right thing will happen. I was praying and believing. And it did happen, it was not what I was expecting.”

On what his job entails: “It’s very time consuming. It’s not a difficult job, it’s basically following creative on television and making sure the live events match that creative. I have to come up with some creative, like some angles for the live events, just putting together creative and the matches and coming up with the finish, so it’s all the creative of the live events. Every now and then I have to stray from the formula but it’s really just following what creative they are doing on television and making sure the live events replicate that.”

On if he has to be at all the live events: “No I don’t have to be at all the live events but I do go to the office every two weeks and I go to a live event or two a month. Like I could go to a RAW or SmackDown event. I kinda pick the ones I want to go to. Sometimes I’ll go in the seats real high and watch the show because also with the creative of the live event, I can also help the production. For example, I just shortened some promotional stuff and tried to make it more fan friendly. I can work on the production side and try to make a change too. It’s really a cool gig.”

On how he was contacted about the job: “I think Hunter had my name in mind for that position when it became available. So I just appreciate it man. He has always been there for me. This time I’ve doubted it and I will feel bad for that eternally because I felt like we’ll still be friends but from a business standpoint we’re done. Then he called me out of nowhere. It was so shocking. I was a little bit hurt at myself, you know what I mean. I doubted him, yet he still came through. And when I say him, I mean Hunter, but I’m also talking about God. They are not the same person, I can assure you of that but I’m talking about that too, because there were times that I doubted, you know what I mean?

“What’s going to happen? Will I have to sell my home that my beautiful wife Tracy loves? Do we have to downsize? You know what I mean? We would be able to live but not the way we are living now. I know that sounds egotistical but we are just happy with where we are at. This is our forever home. Tracy and I have property, we have goats, we have farm animals, you know what I mean? We love where we are at and I didn’t know if I was able to keep it. So thank God and good friends that we are able to keep it. “But as for me and my house, we will serve the Lord.” So it’s for me to lead my family. There was some doubt there and I felt bad for myself for not doing the job that I was born to do and that is to be a husband and father and lead this household.”