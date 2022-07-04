wrestling / News
Road Dogg On Whether There Is A Promotion War Between WWE And AEW
July 4, 2022 | Posted by
During a recent interview with Insight with Chris Van Vliet, WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg commented on whether or not there is a war occurring between AEW and WWE right now. Road Dogg weighed in on the battle between the two companies, telling Van Vliet (per Wrestling Inc.):
“[AEW is] not going head to head with [WWE] so it almost feels more like, not a war but like — I don’t know — Like, there is another wrestling show on,” Dogg said. “… I don’t think the boys are so in a competition, in a war, as the offices are, you know what I mean?”
On January 5th it was announced that Road Dogg had been released from his WWE producer and coach for NNXT as part of wider personnel cuts.
More Trending Stories
- Road Dogg On Whether There Is A Promotions War Between WWE And AEW
- Tony Khan On His Reaction To AEW Blood & Guts Match, How Having Big Roster Helped Forbidden Door
- Kurt Angle Weighs In On Summerslam Main Event, Says Roman Reigns Needs New Opponents
- Ruby Soho, Bayley and Others React To Liv Morgan’s Money in the Bank Wins