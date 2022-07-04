wrestling / News

Road Dogg On Whether There Is A Promotion War Between WWE And AEW

July 4, 2022 | Posted by Ben Kerin
Road Dogg Image Credit: WWE

During a recent interview with Insight with Chris Van Vliet, WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg commented on whether or not there is a war occurring between AEW and WWE right now. Road Dogg weighed in on the battle between the two companies, telling Van Vliet (per Wrestling Inc.):

“[AEW is] not going head to head with [WWE] so it almost feels more like, not a war but like — I don’t know — Like, there is another wrestling show on,” Dogg said. “… I don’t think the boys are so in a competition, in a war, as the offices are, you know what I mean?”

On January 5th it was announced that Road Dogg had been released from his WWE producer and coach for NNXT as part of wider personnel cuts.

