Road Dogg Says Will Ospreay Is ‘Incredible’, Jokes That He ‘Can’t Even Speak The English, Bruv’

In the latest episode of Oh You Didn’t Know (via Fightful), Road Dogg praised Will Ospreay’s ability as a wrestler, but not before joking around at his expense. However, it was all in good fun and he made sure to point out that Ospreay was ‘incredible.’

He said: “Yes. I’m not a better wrestler than Will Ospreay, not a better professional wrestler. He can’t even speak, the English bruv. He’s broken in half, halfway, bless his heart, he’s 16 years old and already has 17 knee replacements and have them horse knees put in. I’m just kidding. That kid is incredible. I’m busting chops. That kid is stinkin’ incredible, and could work circles around me on my best day. I’m not saying anything like that, but the kid ain’t a WWE Hall of Famer just yet.“