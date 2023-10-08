Road Dogg Wishes He Could Have Faced Yokozuna

Road Dogg worked with a number of iconic opponents in his in-ring career, but he never got the chance to face Yokozuna and wishes he could have. Road Dogg recently spoke about the late WWE Hall of Famer on his Oh… You Didn’t Know podcast and said that he wishes he could have worked with him. You can see a couple of highlights below, courtesy of Wrestling Inc:

On Yokozuna: “He was the man, the myth, the legend. He had the respect of all the people that you want respect from — if that makes any sense at all. All the people that I really wanted respect [from], respected the fire out of Yoko. It spoke volumes about how cool he was. I don’t know how else to say it, but he was so cool, and he was that way to almost everybody.”

On never facing Yoko: “I’ve worked with a lot of the Anoaʻi family members — they’re all great. Not one of them was not great, so he would have been just another to add to the list.”