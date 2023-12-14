Road Dogg Says He’s Working With WWE’s TV Product For Now

Road Dogg has taken on a new temporary role in WWE, as he noted on his recent podcast. The WWE SVP of Live Events noted on Oh… You Didn’t Know that there is a “temporary void” in leadership on TV right now, and that he’s taking on the role for the time being. You can see highlights below, per Fightul:

On taking on the new role for now: “I’m getting a little busier. There was a temporary void in leadership at television going forward a little bit. It’s not a big deal, but they just need somebody to sit in that chair, and I’ve sat in it before, so it’s gonna be fun to do again.”

On his nerves about stepping back into the role: I’m a little nervous about it because I hadn’t done it in a while. But like I said, it’s live TV. There’s nothing better to me than rehearsing what you need to rehearse, doing what you need to do, and knowing, going into that hour, hour and a half where you get out of there, the people come in, we start the show, now you’re in the frying pan. To me, there’s no better fix in the world than running through that three or two-hour live wrestling show, where there’s so many things that could go wrong. If you just get through the thing without anybody popping their pants, I think you’ve done your job.”