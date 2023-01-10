Road Dogg Thinks Wrestlers Should Seek Advice From Others About Their Work

Road Dogg thinks there’s always value in wrestlers getting second opinions about their own work, and issued that advice to today’s talent on his latest podcast. The WWE SVP of Live Events spoke on the topic during the latest episode Oh… You Didn’t Know?, and you can check out some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc:

On his advice to current talent: “I would suggest to wrestlers today not [to] be sure of yourselves and get a second opinion. If you don’t have somebody to shoot holes in your crap, you think you’re awesome all the time.”

On crediting people for particular eras of wrestling: “I don’t think it’s fair for anybody, and I mean anybody, anybody, to take credit for what was done during this time in wrestling or that time in wrestling. Man, there’s so many entities involved in creating that special moment … It’s such a team effort. It literally takes a village.”