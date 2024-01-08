Road Dogg Says Wrestling Has ‘Evolved’ Beyond The Need for Blood

In the latest episode of Oh You Didn’t Know (via Wrestling Inc), Road Dogg explained why he doesn’t think modern wrestling needs to use blood, as he thinks it’s evolved beyond that. AEW in particular has been criticized by some fans for its use of blood in matches, while WWE rarely uses it intentionally.

He said: “I say don’t go back to doing it. We’ve evolved beyond that… Man, it’s so unclean; it can’t be any more unclean than just blood. There’s enough accidents that happen where I just don’t feel like it’s needed… If I’m a father of daughters, and we’re watching wrestling, and that comes on, we’re turning the channel. And if I’m a father of boys, I’m maybe turning it, too. There’s a reason the other place [AEW] ain’t doing no numbers. They show this kinda stuff, and they do that kinda stuff, and it can’t be ‘popular’ for the mass population… If you wanna do big business, you want mass consumption, so you sacrifice a few things. And I feel like that’s one of the things you sacrifice.“