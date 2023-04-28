Road Dogg Believes WWE’s Deal With Saudi Arabia Is ‘Savvy Business’

WWE has been criticized for its relationship with Saudi Arabia, but Road Dogg believes it’s a smart deal for everyone. The WWE SVP of Live Events recently weighed in on the business deal between the company and the Kingdom on the latest episode of his Oh You Didn’t Know podcast, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On the value of the deal: “It is a big deal and it’s a savvy business deal and I think it’s savvy for all involved. Is it controversial? I don’t know. That’s not what we’re talking about. We’re not talking about that. We’re going over there to put on a show and bring smiles to people’s faces.”

On the company making changes for the Saudi shows: “You don’t want to offend them or a portion of them or any of them. You want to go and have a good time and so you have to bend, creatively.”

On women having to wear more restrictive ring gear for Saudi shows: “This probably wasn’t as big a deal to me as it was to women and I’m saying that as a 53-year-old man who’s been sober for 12 of those years… So I imagine women have seen this kind of thing before but it doesn’t come in my face as much as this did… so when you do think about those things it is actually eye-opening. We are very progressive compared to some of the world.”