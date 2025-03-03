wrestling

WWE News: Road To UYO SKY vs. Rhea Ripley On Playlist, WWE Rivals Clip

March 3, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw Rhea RIpley IYO SKY 12-9-24 Image Credit: WWE

– A new episode of WWE Playlist looks at the road to IYO SKY vs. Rhea Ripley on tonight’s Raw. You can see the video below for the match, which will see Ripley defend her WWE Women’s Championship against SKY with the winner going on to defend against Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 41:

– AEW has released a clip from last night’s episode of WWE Rivals, which focused on Hulk Hogan vs. Ultimate Warrior:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Iyo Sky, Rhea Ripley, WWE Playlist, WWE Rivals, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading