Road to AEW Dynamite Features Bryan Danielson Speech, Ruby Soho, CM Punk

This week’s AEW Dynamite spotlights the highlights from All Out, with clips of Brian Danielson’s post-show speech and more. You can see the video below, which previews this week’s show and features clips from Danielson’s post-show promo in which he praised the AEW originals and discussed the reasons why he’s in AEW.

The video also features Soho talking about her debut and Sarah Logan showing up backstage for her, as well as Punk weighing in on his post-match handshake with Sting.

Dynamite airs on Wednesday live on TNT.