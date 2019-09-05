Road to AEW on TNT Episode 1: All Out Recapped, AEW Women’s Title Match Hyped

– The first episode of the Road to AEW on TNT is online, recapping the events of All Out and hyping up the matches for AEW’s cable debut on October 2nd. You can check out the video below, as well as a recap.

The video kicks off with an AEW fans calling for “blood and guts” before cutting to a highlight montage of All Out. After that, Tony Schavione talks about the success of All Out and how several questions were answered including the crowning of Chris Jericho as AEW World Champion and the first look at the AEW Women’s Championship that will be contested between Riho and Nyla Rose at AEW on TNT’s debut. Schiavone talks about Rose winning the Casino Battle Royal in a dominating performance, and Riho beating Hikaru Shida to earn her spot. He says Riho will have her work cut out for her in the physical mismatch.

Schiavone then talks about the Lucha Bros. vs. Young Bucks ladder match, which cuts to a video package featuring moments from the match, including the Bros’ win. Schiavone brings up how Santana and Ortiz showed up and wiped out both teams. He bills them as one of the hottest tag teams in pro wrestling and teases what role the two will play in the AEW Tag Team Championship tournament kicking off on the debut.

The next video package is for Cody vs. Shawn Spears, and Sammy Guevara watching from the monitor. Schiavone hypes up the Guevara vs. Cody match at AEW’s debut.

The next bit looks at Jericho’s AEW World Championship win over Hangman Page, and promotes Jericho’s match with his mystery partners to face Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks. That closes out the video.

If you use any of this recap, please credit 411mania.com.