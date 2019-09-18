Road to AEW on TNT Episode 3: Tag Team Tournament Brackets Revealed

– The latest episode of Road to AEW on TNT is online, and it reveals the Tag Team Tournament brackets plus more. You can see a recap of the episode and the full video below.

The video kicks off with an interview by Riho, who will face Nyla Rose in the inaugural AEW Women’s Championship match on October 2nd. Riho says she promised when AEW asked her to join them to fight to the best of her ability, but wondered if she was good enough on her own. She said she will try her best and talks about the difference between Japan and AEW — namely, the audience side. She’s nervous being the center of attention but tells herself to have confidence. She plans to take her opportunity as it’s right in front of her. Riho says she had nothing but worries at first and talks about how the crowd though, ‘How is this little girl going to fight.’ But they gained confidence in her and believes she could do more, and started to cheer for her. Riho says she works hard to be put in a place to be cheered and that while her smaller size makes people think she’s weak, she’s had severe training and has fought across weight classes her whole career. She says she knows many will see her as an underdog, but she’s not afraid and just wants it to be a fair match whether she wins or loses. She’s going to try her hardest and wants to be champion.

We then cut to Tony Schiavone in the AEW Control Center, where he hypes the upcoming TNT debut and teases an announcement this week about the tag team division. Schiavone hypes all the matches for the card as follows:

* Cody vs. Sammy Guevara

* AEW Women’s Championship Match: Riho vs. Nyla Rose

* Young Bucks & Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho & Mystery Partners

* MJF vs. Brandon Cutler

Schiavone then interviews MJF by satellite about his match with Cutler. MJF takes shots at Schiavone, calling him an “old fossil” and saying he escaped from a nursing home. Schiavone tries to ask him about his match with Cutler and gets cut off, calling over a guy for a cup of water. That gives him the opportunity to do a spit-take into the guy’s face when he finds out about his opponent. MJF stars laughing and mocks Cutler for crying when he recieved his AEW contract. He calls Cutler the Young Bucks’ favorite and then tries to bring it back, saying he’s going to be respectful. He calls Cutler a good person, but he’s just a guy — an average, run-of-the-mill guy with an average, run-of-the-mill wife and average-looking, run-of-the-mill “snot-nosed brats.” And that’s why everyone’s rooting for him. Cutler’s good, but he’s no MJF; he’s the 9 to 5’er, he’s them [the fans]. He says that they boo him because he could never be fans’ neighbor. Unlike Cutler, he’s not average; he’s a winner and a star. He’s been winning since birth no matter what he does and questions whether Cutler wants to embarrass himself. He gives Cutler the chance to not show up and gives his kids a message: “I’m gonna beat Dada’s brains in! Yes I am, goo goo goo!” MJF says he’s better than Cutler, and he knows it.

* Schiavone finally discusses the AEW Tag Team Tournament and breaks down the first matches:

First round

* Young Bucks vs. Private Party

* Lucha Brothers vs. Luchasaurus & Jungle Boy

* SCU vs. Best Friends

* First-Round Bye: The Dark Order

The finals of the tournament take place on October 30th in Charleston, West Virginia.

