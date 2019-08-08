Road to All Out Episode 4: Casino Battle Royale Returning

– The latest Road to All Out video has been released, revealing that the Casino Battle Royale will return to determine one of the competitors in the inaugural AEW Women’s Title match. You can see the video below for the preview, which kicks off with a graphic in memory to Harley Race. We then cut to Alex Marvez. who recaps the events of AAA TripleMania where Cody teamed with Psycho Clown and Cain Velasquez against Texano Jr., Killer Kross, and Taurus while Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks faced Lucha Bros and Laredo Kid. Marvez uses the latter match to hype the Young Bucks vs. Lucha Bros. match at All Out.

The video then cuts to Brandi Rhodes, who reveals that the Casino Battle Royale will return with the winner getting one of the spots in the match to determine the first women’s champion. The rules will be the same as the first Casino Battle Royale. She announces that Teal Piper, Roddy Piper’s daughter, will be in the match. Teal talks about growing up with her father where people hated him and wanted to kill him, and how he kept her protected, afraid that fans would lash out at them. She said it was sort of a stigma in the household and that her dad didn’t want her her getting involved in wrestling, but that she grew to love the business as she grew up and learned more respect for the industry. She said it felt wasteful not to use what she’s learned. At the end of the segment, Jake Roberts is dealing at a blackjack table and deals Teal in. The next card is dealt to Ivelisse, who will also be competing in the battle royale. The next one is dealt to Jazz, who says ‘The b**ch is back.”

The video then moves to a bit on Nyla Rose, who said she always knew who she was, but didn’t think it was possible for her to be herself and she had a mask to hide who she was. She talks about how it wasn’t mentally healthy to have that mindset and that wrestling is the one place that she thought would shun her, but it was the first place to completely embrace her. She talks about how humbling it was to have AEW come to her and offer her a spot, and says she felt welcomed her. She says she’s put a lot into the business and that it feels surreal that she can be where she’s at as herself.

If you use this recap, please credit AEW with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.