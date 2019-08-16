Road to All Out Episode 6: Brandi Rhodes Tells Shawn Spears His 15 Minutes Are Up

– The latest Road to All Out episode is up, and in it Brandi Rhodes takes the verbal offensive against Cody’s upcoming opponent Shawn Spears. You can see the video below of Brandi cutting a promo on Spears, who will face Cody at the August 31st PPV.

“Thirteen years,” Brandi says when she appears. “Thirteen. That is about how long people have been discussing why my husband stays in the mix. Why he’s at the top of his field. And Shawn Spears, you played all my favorite songs. ‘It was his Daddy,’ ‘He’s just a leech,’ ‘Oh, it was legacy. It was definitely the Bullet Club.’ While you were grasping for excuses like air, I could have saved you the trouble and drowned you in the answers you stupid son of a b***h. There is a difference between being a wrestler, and being a pro wrestler. Someone who eats, sleeps, breathes and devotes everything that they have to that ring. And my husband is a goddamn exemplary pro-wrestler.”

“But you,” she says. “Oh, I think you pretend. He’s obviously not here right now, and you know why. He was your friend. And yet, you took an unforgiving steel chair and ended all of that to start anew for yourself. He didn’t even get a hand up. Now I don’t mean to sound insensitive or cold, but I also don’t mean to sound like I give a damn about you. So I’m just gonna tell you what I think. That blood that I saw pooling out of the back of his head may as well have been a mirror into your future. I have seen that man take a backdrop on his neck. I’ve seen him take a ring bell to the skull. I’ve sat at home on my couch and watched while he climbed a 20-foot steel cage and moonsaulted off, only to eat s**t. But you know what? He got back up. He always gets back up. Can you say the same?”

“So now you’ve drug Tully Blanchard into this mess, and I’m not even going to pretend to know what inhabits that man’s mind this many years removed from feuding with Dusty, but I do know this. This ain’t the first time the wolves have circled. In fact, once I took this name, I found out pretty quickly that they’re always on the doorstep. Rhodes may as well be Latin for ‘bullseye,’ but that is fine. We welcome that; it’s what makes us who we are.”

She continued, “Ten staples to the back of my beloved’s head. That was your fifteen minutes. I really hope you enjoyed them.”

