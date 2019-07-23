Road to All Out Episode Two: New Match Announced, Jon Moxley Interview, More

– AEW has released the second episode of their Road to All Out series, announcing a new match and more. You can see the video below, which previews the upcoming show on August 31st in Chicago.

The new episode starts with Tully Blanchard, who was revealed in the first episode as Shawn Spears’ new advisor, talking about how Spears was insulted when Cody called him a “good hand.” He talks about how Spears called him and talked about being underappreciated by Cody, and asked how to get his career to the top. Blanchard said that he advised Spears to take down a Rhodes, and said he’s now being brought in to help due to his knowledge of Dusty Rhodes. Blanchard says he knows what makes the Rhodes family tick, and Spears has asked to be taught that knowledge. He says he doesn’t have any grudge with anyone in the Rhodes family, and says he’s doing what he’s doing because Spears is talented and has great potential, but needs his edge sharpened. Taking down Cody is part of the master plan.

The video then transitions to footage of Darby Allin backstage after being defeated at Fight For the Fallen, and Jimmy Havoc and Joey Janela coming backstage which turns into a fight between the three that has to be pulled apart. That leads to the announcement that Allin vs. Janela vs. Havoc will take place at All Out.

We then go to Chris Van Vliet in the AEW control center, who discusses the Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega feud before cutting to an interview with Moxley. Moxley says he only has one speed, which is pedal to the floor. He says it got taken away for a while, and he won’t let that happen again. He says Omega is a myth and a legend, that myth being the greatest wrestler that ever lived and the Rembrandt or Van Gogh of professional wrestling with elegant ballet 60-minute classics in Japan while he was hitting people in the face with cream pies. He says whether or not he buys the legend of Omega, he’s taking it seriously. He says he’s in Japan to learn Omega’s style, who he is and where he comes from. He says Omega seems to think he’s some kind of joke, but it won’t be funny when he breaks Omega’s jaw in the ring. He plays off Omega’s penchant for video games and says Omega only has one life here, and he’s trying to injure Omega. And he’s going to, he says.

