Road To Chicago Previews This Week’s AEW Dynamite

November 23, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite 11-24-21

AEW Dynamite travels to Chicago this week for its Thanksgiving episode, and the new Road To video previews the episode. You can see the video below, which is previewing tomorrow’s show and highlights the Bryan Danielson vs. Hangman Page and more.

411 will, as always, have live coverage of the show.

AEW Dynamite, Jeremy Thomas

