NJPW News: Road To G1 Climax Looks At Jon Moxley, Meet and Greet and Press Conference Set For Friday

– NJPW has released another edition of their ‘Road to G1 Climax’ series, which focuses on Jon Moxley.

– New Japan will hold a press conference and meet & greet on Friday at 12 PM in Arlington, Texas for free at the Bob Duncan Center. Those set to appear include Tetsuya Naito, Kota Ibushi, Jushin Thunder Liger, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Juice Robinson, SANADA, Tomohiro Ishii and KENTA. You can find more info here.