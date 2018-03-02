Road To WrestleMania (Week 1) – Ronda Rousey and Potholes

We’re on the Road to WrestleMania.

*Points to sign*

Aside from Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar, nothing is set in stone for the biggest show of the year. Shinsuke Nakamura will challenge the WWE champion, whoever that may be. Everything else is up in the air. And there is no guarantee we get Reigns against Lesnar and Nakamura in the WWE title match. Why?

Plans change.

One match that is set in 80 point bold font is Ronda Rousey taking on someone. It won’t be a title match, but it will be a match. Based on Elimination Chamber and the end of RAW, Rousey will be teaming with Kurt Angle to take on Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

Three fourths of this match is three years in the making. The other quarter of the match has an 18 year history with the opposition.

Logically, the match makes. As Angle mentioned at Elimination Chamber, Stephanie and Triple H have been waiting since WrestleMania 21….31 to extract revenge on Rousey. This confirms that Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes were not sent by WWE to take out Rousey. Now, they have the former UFC champion under contract and can do what they wish with her. Instead of wasting a year of her career in NXT, they’re going to give her a match WrestleMania.

John Cena can’t even get a match at WrestleMania.

You can question why they would want to be involved in the match. Despite being a former women’s champion, Stephanie has not wrestled since 2014. Ironically, Rousey had a front row seat for Stephanie’s last match. Stephanie is 41-years-old and who knows the last time she trained. On top of being the RAW commissioner and company Chief Brand Officer, she’s also a mother of three. This is a busy woman.

A five-week training camp isn’t enough for a match of this magnitude. Especially against a former UFC champion who has been training nonstop since the summer.

Triple H should bring in Cris ‘Cyborg’ if he really wants to punish Rousey. She’ll be free for a couple of months after she beats some poor girl this weekend.

Kurt Angle’s involvement makes sense. Triple H has undermined Angle’s authority for months. He laid out Angle’s son and inserted himself into the Survivor Series match. He turned on Angle at Survivor Series for no real reason.

Here is an important point: the night after Survivor Series, Kurt Angle said, “If you ever attack me from behind like you did last night. You can take this job and shove it. Because I’m coming for you.”

As we all know, Triple H sucker punched Angle, a man with double pneumonia, this past Monday. What’s more important to Angle, the job or his pride? Maybe we’ll find out on Monday. However, if this is not brought up, why would Rousey want Angle as her partner? He’s nearly 50 and in rough shape. She should call up her good buddy Dwayne or enlist the services of Braun Strowman if she really wants to stick it to the Authority.

The story has some potholes, but Ronda Rousey is on the road to WrestleMania.

Other Roads

*Shinsuke Nakamura is taking a limo to WrestleMania right now. He knows he’s facing the champion and he’s not bothering to do anything else. We should not be surprised. Rockstars always travel in style.

*Brock Lesnar is walking to WrestleMania. Maybe he’ll get there. Maybe he won’t. A lot of foot traffic in Suplex City.

*Will Rusev get a match on the biggest Rusev Day of the year? This is the most important question heading into WreslteMania.

Share the road with me on Twitter @jeremylambert88