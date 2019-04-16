Road Warrior Animal Reflects on Hawk and the Road Warriors’ Milestones

– WrestlingInc.com recently spoke to Road Warrior Animal at WrestleCon in New York this month. Below are some highlights.

Animal on fans still remembering the Road Warriors: “This year marks year No. 35 that Hawk and I would have been together. Hawk’s been gone since 2003 so it’s kind of bittersweet. It’s a testament of time that we did something right in the business and the fans loved us. We were a product of the people…and we made it. That’s why I think our relationship with the fans is phenomenal.”

Animal on the Scaffold Match with the Midnight Express: “The Scaffold Match was probably one of the worst matches I’ve ever been involved in. You’re 30 feet above the ring on a three foot wide scaffold and I was 320 lb …. It was wobbly and shaky and sometimes our own crew couldn’t put it up. The union crew had to put it up and it wasn’t the safest scaffold. So that was probably the most dangerous match.”

Road Warriors on the team winning the Big 3: “Probably our biggest claim to fame is that we won the Big 3: AWA, WWF and NWA Tag Team belts and no one will ever be able to do that again. So I’ll go down in history with that fact.”

Animal on what Hawk would say if he was at the event: “Well if Hawk were here now you know what he would say, ‘Oh, what a rush!’ He would have a blast. He loved New York City.”