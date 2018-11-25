Road Warrior Animal Says WWE Has Hurt Their Tag Team Divisions, Talks Becoming Legion of Doom

Last Friday, WWE Hall of Famer Road Warrior Animal did an interview with Chair Shots to the Cranium. He talked about how his face paint happened, the current state of the Raw tag division, and how the Road Warriors changed to the Legion of Doom. Here are some highlights from the interview:

On the spider being part of his face paint: “In the paint jobs in the beginning, we were just kind of experimenting with what felt good to us. It was kind of an expression of what we felt. At the time, I told Hawk, ‘I like the spider web man. How about I do something that reflects like don’t get caught in the web of the Road Warriors.’ Once the black widow bites you, your kind of paralyzed and it’s the same thing when Hawk and I used to close-line somebody or give someone the dooms day, you’re kind of paralyzed and you never get up from it.”

On becoming the Legion of Doom in WWE: “That was Vince McMahon. He said at the time, ‘I have the modern day warrior with Kerry Von Erich and I’ve got the Ultimate Warrior, and I have you guys that will be another warrior, I don’t want to have too many warriors in my stable.’ I said, ‘Well, how about The Legion of Doom?'”

On the current state of the Raw tag team division: “Well, what you see is they have a habit of doing with tag team wrestling today, they don’t establish who the top dog tag team is and they don’t ever establish who the heel team is. Everyone can’t be equal. That’s not life, that’s not reality, that’s not tag team wrestling. … They started off with The Revival being strong and now they kill them. The Authors of Pain, yes they just beat one guy, Seth Rollins, to become tag team champions, but, what have they done before that? They’ve gotten beat! You can’t keep beating teams and then have them get a token win every now and then. You have to establish who’s the dominant guys. There is no team that stands out as being the dominant team today. That’s the problem.”