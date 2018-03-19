Road to WrestleMania (Week 3) – One Last Ride

John Cena has a road to WrestleMania. And it’s not alongside Dolph Ziggler. Or is it? As of now, it’s not. But if Undertaker’s ego gets in the way, plans could change.

It’s been an interesting year for the most (divisive) super star in the last decade. Since defeating Baron Corbin at SummerSlam, Cena jumped between RAW and SmackDown as a “free agent.” Seeing as that label stuck with him into 2018, we can only assume that Cena worked for free.

Because WWE couldn’t hold off on their “passing of the torch” moment for a bigger pay-per-view, we got Cena against Roman Reigns in the co-main event of a throwaway event in October.

LOL. Cena lost.

He was announced for Team SmackDown at Survivor Series, where, Cena lost.

Royal Rumble. Cena lost.

Elimination Chamber qualifier. Ok, Cena won. But, Elimination Chamber. Cena lost. Fastlane. Cena lost.

John Cena has not scored a pinfall victory on pay-per-view since SummerSlam. It’s easy to see why he thought he would not take part in WrestleMania, even if it seemed outrageous.

But he didn’t what he wasn’t supposed to do. He challenged The Undertaker.

The Undertaker is a lot like a fading MMA fighter who doesn’t know when to let got. He’s (age) and 2-2 in his last four WrestleMania appearances. His losses are to Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns, the two top superstars in the sport. His wins are over Shane McMahon, who always loses, and Bray Wyatt, who loses more than McMahon.

He’s a legend with nothing left to prove. But he keeps fighting because that’s all he’s ever done. And the promoter keeps booking him because he continues to draw money, even if he’s risking his health.

Despite his struggles since August, Cena proved he’s capable of beating any man one-on-one with recent victories over AJ Styles and Finn Bálor. That’s why this is such a risky bout for Cena to take. There is no shame in losing multi-man matches or over the top rope battle royals. But lose a one-on-one match to a washed up legend? That makes Cena….a washed up legend.

If The Undertaker wants one last ride in the ring, he could do worse than Cena. The name alone sells the matchup and Cena’s state of mind makes him vulnerable. This is the last hope for the 16-time world champion. He’s a desperate man who is out of options. There’s a lot of self-doubt in his mind.

But there’s also self-doubt in the mind of The Undertaker. He thought he was out. But they keep pulling him back in.

Other Roads to WrestleMania

*The Kevin Owens, Shane McMahon, and Sami Zayn road remains under foggy conditions. It’s possible that a goat is holding up traffic.

*The build for the Universal title match is that neither guy is showing up to work. Beats a tug of war.

*At least they have an excuse for not showing up. Ronda Rousey is a full-time employee with no special perks. It makes sense that Kurt Angle would give her the night off to train, though.

*Why not the Bull Nakano Battle Royal?

*SmackDown is low on funds so they built one road for both the top male and female title programs.

*An unofficial poll for the commenters. Which match should be on the main show: Bayley vs. Sasha Banks or the Cruiserweight title final? The other is pushed to the pre-show.