– During this week’s Oh You Didn’t Know podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Brian “Road Dogg” James discussed WWE talent Paul Heyman, who celebrated his birthday yesterday, turning 58 years old. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Road Dogg on Paul Heyman turning 58: “He looks freaking great. He’s on top of his game. Paul Heyman, happy birthday to you, sir. You look great, you smell terrific, and congratulations on all your success.”

On ranking Heyman on the Mt. Rushmore of wrestling managers: “A hundred percent. Yeah, not even questionable. I think a lot of people say that about themselves. He may be right. Me and Paul have a great relationship. I’m not saying one way or another, but I think his body of work speaks for itself, and the longevity speaks to how good he is at it. I don’t know what else to say besides he’s definitely on the Mount Rushmore thing. The other three are debatable, but I don’t think he is.”

On how Heyman “smells”: “Like fine leather. Mahogany. Maybe cherry mahogany and a bit of lilac. It’s rich.”

Paul Heyman currently serves as the “wise man” for WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns.