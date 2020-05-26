wrestling / News
WWE News: Rob Gronkowksi Addresses R-Truth’s 24/7 Call-Out, Six-Man Tag Highlights
May 26, 2020
– Rob Gronkowksi is waiting for R-Truth to come after him for the 24/7 Championship. Gronk appeared in a video on tonight’s Raw, saying that the title is his and that R-Truth is the past:
– In the main event of tonight’s episode of Raw, The Street Profits took on MVP & Bobby Lashley.
