Rob Gronkowksi Appearing on Raw Tonight
June 1, 2020 | Posted by
The 24/7 Champion himself, Rob Gronkowski, is set to appear on Raw tonight. WWE posted to Twitter on Monday just before the show went live to announce that Gronkowksi will appear on the show.
You can check out our live Raw coverage here.
BREAKING: The longest-reigning #247Champion and @Buccaneers Tight End @RobGronkowski will appear on #WWERaw TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/8fsK5ZZpne
— WWE (@WWE) June 1, 2020
