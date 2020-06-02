wrestling / News

Rob Gronkowksi Appearing on Raw Tonight

June 1, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Rob Gronkowski RAW

The 24/7 Champion himself, Rob Gronkowski, is set to appear on Raw tonight. WWE posted to Twitter on Monday just before the show went live to announce that Gronkowksi will appear on the show.

You can check out our live Raw coverage here.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

RAW, Rob Gronkowski, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading