Rob Gronkowksi on How the NFL Prepared Him For WWE, WrestleMania vs. Super Bowl

Rob Grronkwski spoke with Jim Varsallone for a new interview promoting WrestleMania. You can check out a couple of highlights below:

On the similarities between WrestleMania and the Super Bowl: “Some of the similarities are, it’s the biggest stage in that industry. The Super Bowl is the biggest stage in sports, and WrestleMania is the biggest stage in sports entertainment. They’re both very similar in that way, but also both very different. And also, what is huge and one similar aspect that I’ve taken is, it’s all a team game. And in order to win the Super Bowl, you have to be a team. In order to win the WrestleMania, everyone has to work together from the start of WrestleMania to the end of WrestleMania to make it a success.”

On how the NFL prepared him for WWE: “Oh know, playing football in the NFL and being around so many greats, whether that’s players or if that’s coaches. I’ve been around just the best of the best in that industry. And if definitely compared me to the spots at WrestleMania. It’s not like you just go out on the field and you’re ready to go. It’s so much more to that. You’ve gotta practice, you’ve gotta lift. You’ve gotta be ready to go, you’ve gotta know your place.

“And it’s the same thing at WrestleMania. You’re just not showing up, and you’re just going to pick up someone or throw them off the top rope, or you know, cut some promo. You’ve gotta practice, and everything’s about practice. That’s what you’ve I learned, and that’s what I’;ve taken from my time in the NFL around so many greats is that, if you want to be great in another level, if you just wanna succeed in another industry, you’ve gotta prepare. And being around so manmy legends and greats here, and so many Superstars here in the WWE. They do the same here, they prepare, they hustle. And they want it just as bad.”