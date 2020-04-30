Rob Gronkowski Appears on Masked Singer After Show With WWE 24/7 Title

– WWE 24/7 champion Rob Gronkowski appeared on the after-show for The Masked Singer, After the Mask, this week and had the 24/7 title with him and showed it off. Gronkowski previously appeared on this season as the White Tiger. He also danced the macarena. You can check out a clip of his appearance below.

As previously reported, Gronkowski is ending his NFL retirement and was signed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. So, he will be returning to football later on.