Rob Gronkowski Arrives For WWE SmackDown
– Rob Gronkowski has arrived at the WWE Performance Center for tonight’s WWE SmackDown. Gronkowski is set for an appearance on tonight’s show before hosting both nights of WrestleMania.
WWE is also selling GronkMania merchandise to commemorate his appearances.
As previously reported, Gronkowski was already tabbed to appear at WrestleMania, but not in a wrestling capacity. It was expected that he would begin building to a future match with his WrestleMania appearance. Gronkowski has signed an official deal with WWE.
EXCLUSIVE: @RobGronkowski has arrived! #SmackDown @MojoRawleyWWE pic.twitter.com/QMzI1ci79u
— WWE (@WWE) March 20, 2020
This year #WrestleMania will also be #GronkMania! All-new official #WWE x #RobGronkowski gear now available at #WWEShop! Get yours today and gear up for a historic event that's too big for just one night!https://t.co/SLp3MpI9zR pic.twitter.com/ufscd9gPrO
— WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) March 20, 2020
