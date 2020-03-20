Rob Gronkowski Arrives For WWE SmackDown

– Rob Gronkowski has arrived at the WWE Performance Center for tonight’s WWE SmackDown. Gronkowski is set for an appearance on tonight’s show before hosting both nights of WrestleMania.

WWE is also selling GronkMania merchandise to commemorate his appearances.

As previously reported, Gronkowski was already tabbed to appear at WrestleMania, but not in a wrestling capacity. It was expected that he would begin building to a future match with his WrestleMania appearance. Gronkowski has signed an official deal with WWE.