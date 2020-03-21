Rob Gronkowski Calls His Opportunity in WWE an Honor (Video)

– On last night’s Smackdown, former NFL player Rob Gronkowski made debut on the show and did an angle with King Corbin, setting up Elias vs. Corbin for WrestleMania 36. Gronkowski is currently set to host this year’s event. Following the show, WWE released the first WWE photoshoot with Gronkowski and also a backstage interview, which you can see below.

Speaking on last night’s Smackdown and getting an opportunity in WWE, Rob Gronkowski stated, “You know, it’s definitely an honor. I’ve been watching the WWE since second grade. My favorite — Stone Cold Steve Austin, the D-Generation X, Triple H, always going out there and telling everyone to suck it! And now it’s just unbelievable, and it’s an honor to be a part of it.” Gronkowski and Mojo Rawley also joked about their outfits for WrestleMania.