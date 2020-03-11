Rob Gronkowski Close to Finalizing WWE Deal

Former NFL star Rob Gronkowski looks to be WWE-bound, as he’s close to a deal with the company. It was reported by Ryan Satin on WWE Backstage that Gronkowski, who is Mojo Rawley’s friend and appeared at WrestleMania 33, has nearly finalizing a deal with WWE.

Satin noted that while it is not currently known how he’ll be used, but he could show up as early as March 20th. Gronk is currently an MFL analyst for FOX Sports.