Rob Gronkowski Comments on 24/7 Title Status, Says He’s Going to ‘Need a Lot of Security’

Rob Gronkowski is looking to beef up the security now that he’s the 24/7 Champion and returning to the NFL. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers released a video of Gronk now that he’s returning to the NFL as part of a trade that sent him from the New England Patriots to the Bucs, and you can see it below.

“Yes, we need a lot of security,” he said. “We need a lot of security everywhere. Every tunnel, every entrance. Everywhere in the stadium, because I’m the 24/7 WWE title belt champion right now, of the world. Everyone’s coming for me. My friends are coming for me, and it’s special right now to have it during this quarantine time because no one can find me. No one gets me. So I’m the champ for a while. I am the champ right now and everyone is going to be coming for me. I got to have extra security.”

He continued, “But what’s crazy is the security people. It’s the 24/7 belt. Anyone can win it at any time. So I better watch out. I got to watch my own back.”

WWE issued a statement after the news broke that Gronk was returning to the NFL which read, “Congratulations to Rob Gronkowski, the current WWE 24/7 Champion, on his return to football. Per the rules of the 24/7 title, Gronk must defend his championship at all times in any location. He could be celebrating a touchdown pass from #TomBrady…anytime, anywhere.”