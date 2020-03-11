Rob Gronkowski Has Reportedly Already Signed With WWE

During last night’s episode of WWE Backstage, it was reported that Rob Gronkowski was close to finalizing a deal with WWE. It seems the deal was closer than we were led to believe. The Wrap reports that Gronkowski has already signed his deal with the company and will make his debut on March 20 at Smackdown in New Orleans. He will also appear at Wrestlemania 36 in Tampa, but it’s unlikely to be in a match, as it will instead build to a future match.

PWInsider adds that Gronkowski will be an active wrestler when he debuts instead of a non-wrestling role like an announcer. A source claimed it was similar to Ronda Rousey’s deal. The WWE Backstage report was framed the way it was so that FOX could have the story and get WWE some mainstream buzz.