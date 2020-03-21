Rob Gronkowski Makes WWE Smackdown Debut (Video)

Rob Gronkowski made his official debut on tonight’s episode of Smackdown, and video is online. WWE has released the highlight video of Gronkowski’s debut promo after being introduced by Mojo Rawley; you can see it below.

Gronkowski is the host of WrestleMania 36, which will take place on April 4th and 5th on the WWE Network and PPV. Only essential personnel will be on closed sets at multiple locations, including the WWE Performance Center.