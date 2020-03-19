Mojo Rawley Discusses How Rob Gronkowski Will Fit In To the WWE Locker Room

On a recent episode of Busted Open, Mojo Rawley discussed how his friend, former NFL star Rob Gronkowski, will fit in to the WWE locker room now.

“Rob is one of the most humble people I know,” Rawley said. “He’s not going to come in with an ego and an entourage and just taking everything for granted. I mean, he wants to come in and work, he wants to do it right. He knows how it is. He worked his way up from the bottom, too. He was a nobody once. So, coming into a locker room, you gotta act like you’re a nobody because really, he’s the man in football but in WWE, in the locker room, he’s a nobody, he hasn’t done anything yet. But I think the guys can appreciate that he’s been a fan since day one.”

