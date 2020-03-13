Rob Gronkowski Not Expected For WrestleMania Match, Update On His WWE Deal

Rob Gronkowski’s new WWE deal will not likely result in a WrestleMania march, though he may appear on the show (assuming it happens). As previously reported, the NFL alum signed a deal with the company earlier this week. The WON reports that Gronkowski is not currently set to appear on the WrestleMania card in an in-ring capacity, although whether he appears on the show and what form a potential appearance would take is still in discussions.

That all is, of course, contingent on WrestleMania still taking place, which is still in question.

The WON adds that Gronkowski’s deal includes “a couple of WWE matches” that he’s expected to do. Gronkowski is a lifelong wrestling fan who made an appearance for WrestleMania 33 during an angle that led to Mojo Rawley winning that year’s Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.