Rob Gronkowski Sets World Record With Football Catch

April 24, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
CBS Sports has a story on former WWE 24/7 champion Rob Gronkowski setting a Guinness World Record after he caught a football from a helicopter from 600 feet in the air. You can see a clip for catch below.

According to coach Jedd Fisch, Gronkowski’s was tasked with setting the world record for “the highest altitude catch that’s ever been done in the world.”

