Rob Gronkowski Sets World Record With Football Catch
– CBS Sports has a story on former WWE 24/7 champion Rob Gronkowski setting a Guinness World Record after he caught a football from a helicopter from 600 feet in the air. You can see a clip for catch below.
According to coach Jedd Fisch, Gronkowski’s was tasked with setting the world record for “the highest altitude catch that’s ever been done in the world.”
Rob Gronkowski and Tedy Bruschi are the honorary head coaches for the University of Arizona’s spring game. But before the game, Gronk set a world world record because…he’s Gronk. pic.twitter.com/RuSCZPUFQU
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 24, 2021
