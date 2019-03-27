Rob Gronkowski and WWE Stars Attend USO Dinner Amidst Rumors He’s WWE-Bound

– The rumors that Rob Gronkowski might be coming to WWE have intensified after he attended a charity event that WWE stars were present for. NBC Boston reports that Gronkowski attended the USO Metro DC Annual Awards Dinner in Washington, DC on Tuesday night, where Braun Strowman, Mojo Rawley and Mickie James represented WWE. You can see a picture of the just-retired NFL star in attendance below.

The news comes as many are speculating that Gronkowski could head to WWE now that he’s retired. That said, as Wrestling Inc notes, the event is not a WWE-specific charity event and the dinner has been held since well before WWE got involved with the USO. At this point there is no word on whether Gronkowski was there with the WWE stars or attended on his own.

There are betting odds on whether Gronk will end up in WWE, which currently sit at 3/2.