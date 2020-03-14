wrestling / News
Rob Gronkowski’s Debut, WrestleMania Contract Signing Set For Next Week’s Smackdown
March 13, 2020 | Posted by
Rob Gronkowski will make his Smackdown debut as a signed member of the WWE roster on next week’s episode. On tonight’s episode, Mojo Rawley revealed that Gronkowski, who signed earlier this week, will make his debut next Friday.
Also set for next week is the contract signing for Roman Reigns’ WWE Universal Championship match with Goldberg. At this time, there’s no word on whether Smackdown will air from the WWE Performance Center like tonight’s episode and Monday’s Raw, but it should be considered a likelihood. The episode is currently advertised to air from New Orleans.
