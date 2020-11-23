Rob Schamberger Launches Licensed WWE Gallery

Rob Schamberger, the man behind WWE’s Canvas 2 Canvas, has launched a new gallery of licensed WWE art. Schamberger, who is WWE’s artist-in-residence, announced the news via a press release on Monday. The gallery will be titled Schamberger Labs and launches with over 200 original paintings. You can check it out here.

The full announcement reads:

WWE Artist-in-Residence, Rob Schamberger, Launches New Licensed WWE Gallery

Hundreds of prints and original paintings now available

WWE artist-in-residence, Rob Schamberger, today launched Schamberger Labs, a new gallery of officially licensed WWE art created and curated by Schamberger.

Schamberger Labs is launching just in time for Black Friday and holiday shopping with more than 300 prints and more than 200 original paintings. Now, collectors will have a chance to purchase from an unprecedented selection of Schamberger’s art, including many pieces that have not previously been available for sale.

The creation of Schamberger Labs is a vision several years in the making. It’s all part of Schamberger’s goal to build a relationship with collectors and give them the best experience possible, whether they’re buying his art for the first or 50th time.

That experience includes more than 330 weeks of Canvas 2 Canvas episodes on WWE’s YouTube channel; Schamberger’s artwork used in video games, on trading cards and with action figures; and at appearances at WrestleMania Axxess. Schamberger has also exhibited his work internationally, bringing his vibrant, high-energy style to as wide an audience as possible.

“I couldn’t have built this career without the collectors worldwide who support my art,” Schamberger says. “Launching Schamberger Labs is my way of saying thank you while also continuing to push the bounds of my creativity. Seeing people connect to the art through their love of WWE makes this career especially rewarding.”

Collectors have come to expect new work from Schamberger weekly, and that will continue on Schamberger Labs. New prints and paintings will be regularly added to the site, giving collectors a reason to check back often.

Visit www.SchambergerLabs.com to explore the full gallery.