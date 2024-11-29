wrestling / News
Rob Schamberger Pays Tribute To Sting In Latest Portrait
November 28, 2024 | Posted by
Rob Schamberger’s latest wrestling painting pays homage to Sting. The wrestling artist shared his latest YouTube video online featuring a portrait of the retired AEW, WWE and WCW star, which you can see below.
Limited edition prints of the piece are available here.
