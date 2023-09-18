wrestling / News
Rob Van Dam Says Deal To Appear on AEW Collision Came Together Quickly
September 18, 2023 | Posted by
As previously reported, Rob Van Dam is set to make his AEW return on this Saturday’s Collision, where he’ll wrestle a currently unnamed opponent. In a post on Twitter, RVD revealed that his deal to return happened quickly, hinting it may have only been a matter of hours.
He wrote: “To everyone asking about my status yesterday, I wasn’t holding back. This is just how fast things happen sometimes. See you in Michigan! ”
To everyone asking about my status yesterday, I wasn’t holding back. This is just how fast things happen sometimes. See you in Michigan! 🤘 https://t.co/VgYixxJF1L
— Rob Van Dam (@TherealRVD) September 17, 2023
