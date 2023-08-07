Rob Van Dam On How AEW Kept His Dynamite Debut A Secret

In the latest episode of his 1 of a Kind podcast (via Fightful), Rob Van Dam spoke about his AEW debut last Wednesday and how the company was able to keep it a secret. It did manage to leak a few hours before it happened, and fans later chanted his name before he came out.

RVD said: “It was a pretty good reaction from the crowd. I was concerned that the surprise would be blown because it usually is, and it didn’t get too far out. Even a lot of the boys were surprised, and they went through so much trouble to hide me. Even after we pulled into the garage, they put me in a wheelchair and put a black curtain over the top of me and pushed me all the way back to this room and I just had my own room, so I was like, ‘I’m not gonna fuck it up after they went through all that trouble’ and so I just stayed into my room until after my appearance. I was still seeing guys at the end of the night, Jeff Hardy and Matt and Brian Cage and they were still surprised. Everyone kept the lid on it pretty good.“