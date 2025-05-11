wrestling / News

Rob Van Dam, AEW, Francine & More Pay Tribute To Sabu Following His Passing

May 11, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Sabu Joey Janela Image Credit: GCW

The wrestling world has come out to honor Sabu following the ECW legend’s passing. As noted, Sabu has passed away at the age of 60 and a number of wrestling stars such as Rob Vam Dam, Francine, The Sandman and more took to social media to pay tribute.

You can see some of the posts below:

