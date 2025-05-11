wrestling / News
Rob Van Dam, AEW, Francine & More Pay Tribute To Sabu Following His Passing
The wrestling world has come out to honor Sabu following the ECW legend’s passing. As noted, Sabu has passed away at the age of 60 and a number of wrestling stars such as Rob Vam Dam, Francine, The Sandman and more took to social media to pay tribute.
You can see some of the posts below:
— Rob Van Dam (@TherealRVD) May 11, 2025
AEW and the wrestling world mourns the passing of Sabu.
From barbed wire battles to unforgettable high-risk moments, Sabu gave everything to professional wrestling.
Our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans. pic.twitter.com/JpgbYj2KKl
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 11, 2025
My heart is broken. 💔 Rest in peace to my friend Sabu. I love you always.
— Francine (@ECWDivaFrancine) May 11, 2025
Condolences and love to Sabu's family, friends, and fans. Sabu was a true pioneer in the industry, and beyond his transformative style, a kind and generous man often looking to help other wrestlers. There will never be another Sabu. pic.twitter.com/gFSbsqCbvX
— TheSandmanPodcast (@SandmanPod) May 11, 2025
Rest In Peace Sabu….
Thank you, I love you, I'll miss you…I'm totally devastated. pic.twitter.com/LXtv2upOP6
— Brian Heffron aka The Blue Meanie (@BlueMeanieBWO) May 11, 2025
RIP SABU
A true fucking legend! pic.twitter.com/DV3nWrI0C5
— Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) May 11, 2025
Lost another ECW brother today. Rest in Power Sabu. Always an honor to have shared the ring with you. 💔 pic.twitter.com/vefYe8XG4G
— CW Anderson (@ECWAnderson) May 11, 2025
A pioneer, a rebel, and an outsider. Too extreme for the mainstream. Captured the imagination of multiple generations & inspired too many to count.
Without a doubt, one of the most influential wrestlers of *all* time.
Thank you for everything, and god bless you Sabu. pic.twitter.com/jnqGQxbIvy
— brett lauderdale (@Lauderdale11) May 11, 2025
He was an outlaw and a gamechanger.
He inspired so many that stepped inside a GCW ring and he will continue to inspire for generations to come.
His legacy will last forever and he will never be forgotten.
Rest in Peace, and…
Long Live SABU ☝️ pic.twitter.com/xSQuNwo1n1
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) May 11, 2025
Only photo I ever got with the legend was blurry, but the memories and moments will live in my mind clear as day forever. RIP Sabu pic.twitter.com/lV4bDBbViV
— KJ Orso FKA Fuego Del Sol (@KJOrso) May 11, 2025
Every 90’s kid’s favorite wrestler. #Sabu pic.twitter.com/KOimYDhpUz
— John Thorne (@JohnThorneAIW) May 11, 2025
RIP SABU
Watching you put Cena through a table blew little kid me’s mind 🤯
rest easy Legend! pic.twitter.com/jsri1yPJ5H
— Sammy Guevara (@sammyguevara) May 11, 2025
