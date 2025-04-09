Rob Van Dam Addresses AEW Status, Fan Criticism Of Jon Moxley Spiked Bat Remarks

On the latest episode of 1 Of A Kind, Rob Van Dam talked about fan backlash to his recent comments, his status with AEW and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On fan backlash he received following his opinion on the Jon Moxley spiked bat spot: “If your perspective was that you think that I was bashing AEW? Boom! you’re wrong. Raise your hand if that’s what you think, okay? Now I didn’t bash AEW, I wouldn’t bash AEW. And it seems to me by far, the worst part about AEW — and I hope this quote gets picked up — is the fans on IWC. The fans are so ignorant. Here’s what I said. I’m gonna say it again, so if it hurt to hear it the first time, you’re going to hear it again. I’m gonna tell you what I did say, okay? My whole career — in ECW, even before that. The matches that Sabu taught me were ‘garbage matches’ which included all the weapons and gore, and had wrestlers that didn’t even have to know how to wrestle to be in the match. Those have always been at the bottom of the list of my favorite matches. That’s my opinion. If you don’t think I have a right to say that because I was in ECW, not only does that not make any sense, but you’re one of the idiots that needs to realize that there’s room to learn…

“So here’s the thing. Those matches — especially the ones that have like thumbtacks, glass, fire, fishhooks — and when they have the competitors in there that don’t do a single wrestling move and they don’t even have to know how to wrestle? Quote: ‘To me, that’s not wrestling.’ The more AEW does things like that; like the Jon Moxley spiked bat thing. And I think that they’re heading in that direction more, and I think WWE is heading into more like, old school WWE storytelling in the ring, and less of let’s stick a [needle] through someone’s cheek, burn their house down, go for shock value. The more that they seem to be two separate styles — which I’m fine with — the more I personally would rather have RVD the wrestler associated with WWE. Now, if you heard that and you still feel like I’m bashing AEW, you need to check yourself. You’re way too defensive, because I’m not. And I’m not even bashing that spot. I don’t like that spot, but the people don’t understand. The fans are so challenged that they hit me with things like, ‘Well, if you did that kind of stuff and you’re saying you don’t like it, you’re a hypocrite.’ That’s not what a hypocrite is.”

On his current status with AEW: “And by the way I didn’t quit AEW, if that’s what the offense wasy… I had a single, standalone, per-match contract each time. In fact, I did talk to Tony recently. We have a great relationship. And the AEW fans don’t understand it, it’s because you’re dumb and you don’t know how dumb you are. You’re the same people that didn’t understand how I could come to AEW when I cleverly came up with that term, ‘All Petite Wrestling.’ During that, some people were like, ‘Oh no, what? He’s going there? He shouldn’t be allowed in! This blows my simple brain.”

