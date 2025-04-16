Rob Van Dam Agrees With Triple H’s Stance on The Internet Not Being Real-Life

On the latest episode of 1 Of A Kind, Rob Van Dam talked about Triple H saying that fan criticism online is not real life and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Triple H saying fan criticism online is not real life: “You know what? Not only does that ring true, but it’s a fresh reminder. Because when me and Katie went to that — I don’t know, it was a SmackDown show? That was the enlightenment that I had that night. Because — and I said afterwards, man, I just — reading comments online or whatever, my whole perspective was just was changed. It was in the gutter. I was there at the show and holy crap, everybody was there to have fun, and there was so much positive energy in the air and it changed my mind on the WWE.

“If you remember me saying that, I said it immediately when I got back from there. I was like, ‘Holy crap. They’re doing actual wrestling, telling stories. The crowd like knows when they’re supposed to react. They know when their spot is to pop in the match.’ And everything was just like it was so enjoyable, refreshing and such a positive experience after not watching nearly enough wrestling, not being there live in the arena to feel it, and instead just reading some of the some of the trash that’s online from the keyboard warriors. People that aren’t probably buying tickets going to the shows anyway.”

On Ricochet: “He’s very talented. Incredible athlete, gymnast, acrobat, and very entertaining in the in the ring as well. When I watch him it’s — I’m impressed with what he pulls off, the moves and stuff. Also, he represents more of a new school approach. When people talk about the difference between old school and new school, a lot of the stuff that he does is that new school kind of style that’s different from the old school fundamentals. So — definitely not that we don’t have the the same style. I can see where he could have been inspired by me. But you know him and like, Will Ospreay? Those guys, as far as the gymnastic execution of impressive, daredevil moves, those guys have taken it to a whole new level.”

