Rob Van Dam Doesn’t Think He’d Be Good for a Backstage Role in Wrestling

In the latest episode of his podcast 1 of a Kind (via Wrestling Inc), Rob Van Dam spoke about why he wouldn’t want to take a backstage role in wrestling, specifically an agent or trainer.

He said: “When I think of the agents, and I don’t mean to insult any, but just from, subjective to my views being there, it was the kind of job that, to me, as talent, they looked kind of like stooges. And that’s because they seemed afraid for their job and wanted to make the right calls, and hoping the matches they got assigned to were the better matches of the night, which is also subjective. They wanted to make Vince [McMahon] happy and wanted to be on the winning side of any debate. So I don’t know if I would … outside of that, it could be a real important job. I don’t think I’ve got the patience to be a trainer. I could tell somebody one or two times, and then I said it, and I’m like, ‘Dude, I told you not to do that. Why do you keep doing that? I’m done.’ I’m banging my head on a wall. And I hurt people when I’m training them. So I don’t know.“