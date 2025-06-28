Rob Van Dam Recalls Working With AJ Styles In TNA, Why He Gave ‘Bare Minimum’

On the latest episode of 1 Of A Kind, Rob Van Dam talked about his experience working with AJ Styles during their time together in TNA. RVD commented on their different philosophies at that point in their respective careers. You can check out some highlights below:

On one of Styles’ personal values at the time: “Did you know that AJ doesn’t swear? Yeah, unless that changed — but that was one of his values when I was working with him in TNA, like 2012… That was something that — and you know, to each their own, but he didn’t swear. And he had a son that would be there sometimes or whatever, and be playing the video games with him or whatever. And a lot of people like that around their kids. But it just stuck out on my mind.”

On their different philosophies at that point: “It was good. Obviously, the kid’s phenomenal. I feel like he probably wishes that I would have wanted to go 60 minutes every night instead of doing more like the bare minimum. But he got me at a different stage in my career where you say, ‘go 10 to 12 minutes,’ ‘Alright, nine minutes? Gotcha!’

“Like I said, he just got me a different part of my career. But I loved working with him and the matches. But I could tell he was a lot more excited than I was, sometimes he’d come up, “Boom, you want to switch everything up, switch everything up tonight?’ I’d be like, ‘Why? We got everything down. Everything last night was awesome.’”

