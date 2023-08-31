Rob Van Dam Believes Wrestlemania 40 Appearance Has Been Cancelled After AEW Match

In the latest episode of his 1 of a Kind podcast (via Fightful), Rob Van Dam shared his belief that a planned appearance at WWE’s Wrestlemania 40 weekend was cancelled after he wrestled for AEW. RVD made two appearances for AEW, which included a loss to Jack Perry.

He said: “Maybe I’d show you if I was doing a WWE tour WrestleMania weekend, but I have good reason to believe that might be canceled because of a recent appearance I might have done, with permission, for a different company. Right now, I don’t feel like I can talk too much about that.“