wrestling / News
Rob Van Dam Believes Wrestlemania 40 Appearance Has Been Cancelled After AEW Match
August 31, 2023 | Posted by
In the latest episode of his 1 of a Kind podcast (via Fightful), Rob Van Dam shared his belief that a planned appearance at WWE’s Wrestlemania 40 weekend was cancelled after he wrestled for AEW. RVD made two appearances for AEW, which included a loss to Jack Perry.
He said: “Maybe I’d show you if I was doing a WWE tour WrestleMania weekend, but I have good reason to believe that might be canceled because of a recent appearance I might have done, with permission, for a different company. Right now, I don’t feel like I can talk too much about that.“
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Rumor on WWE Possibly Re-Signing Former Tag Team Champions
- Note on Whereabouts of CM Punk Before AEW Dynamite in Chicago, His Suspension
- Butterbean Says He Was Brought In As ‘Punishment’ Against Bart Gunn At WrestleMania 15
- Mark Henry Weighs In On CM Punk & Jack Perry Incident, Realities Of Backstage Politics