Rob Van Dam Thinks There Are Better Choices Than Him To Induct Paul Heyman In WWE Hall of Fame

In the latest episode of 1 of a Kind (via Wrestling Inc), Rob Van Dam spoke about Paul Heyman going into the WWE Hall of Fame and said there were better choices than himself to induct Heyman. Heyman will be part of the Class of 2024, which also includes Bull Nakano, Muhammad Ali and the US Express (Barry Windham & Mike Rotunda).

RVD said: “I think they can definitely find somebody better than me. It would be an honor, and of course if I was asked to do it I would give it my best. I think I would want input from other wrestlers too that I think that should have got picked, probably over me. [Tommy] Dreamer, Bubba [Ray Dudley], Taz, those guys, they know Paul a lot more than I do. They were in New York, I would see him on the weekends, they would see him all week too, and they were there in the office and the production studio helping with the TV and also the merchandise, booking towns, everything, they really worked with him.“