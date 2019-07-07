wrestling / News

Various News: Rob Van Dam Career Retrospective Video Part 1, Canvas 2 Canvas Features Lacey Evans Artwork, Sheamus Tests RealWorld Tactical Workout

July 7, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Impact Wrestling recently released the first part of a full-length documentary and career retrospective for Rob Van Dam. You can check out that video below.

– WWE released this week’s Canvas 2 Canvas video. For this week’s video, Rob Schamberger creates some new artwork inspired by WWE Superstar Lacey Evans. You can check out that video below.

– Sheamus released a new Celtic Warrior Workouts video where he tries out a RealWorld Tactical workout with Tony Sentmanat. You can check out that video below.

