Rob Van Dam Thinks Chris Jericho Doesn’t Get Full Credit For All He Can Do

Speaking recently with Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Rob Van Dam named a number of talent he would like to face down in AEW (per Wrestling Inc). Van Dam also expressed his admiration for Chris Jericho’s performance capacity and the variety of talent he has employed in the many facets of his career. You can find a few highlights from Van Dam and watch the complete interview below.

On the opponents he hopes to confront in the future: “I need a rematch with Jungle Boy. I’d like to work with Chris Jericho, we would have an awesome match. Christian too. [Sting would] be cool, that’d be cool. I don’t know how Sting’s feeling and stuff, I know that Chris is still wrestling full time so I’m sure from all my previous matches with Chris, together we would pull through and amaze everybody.”

On Jericho’s work as a wrestler, a singer, an actor, and a writer: “He’s a true entertainer when you think about it… He must really love to entertain.”